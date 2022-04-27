Indiana National Guard soldiers prepare M113s for Ukrainian defense

Indiana National Guardsmen prepared M113 Armored Personnel Carriers for transport, as part of a U.S. initiative to support Ukrainians in the defense of their nation.
Hoosier Guardsmen inspected, repaired and test drove M113s to ensure they are fully operational.
For more information regarding this or other Ukraine support missions, please contact either the Office of the Secretary of Defense at osd.pa.dutyofficer@mail.mil or U.S. European Command at eucom.stuttgart.ecpa.mbx.duty-office@mail.mil.
