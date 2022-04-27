Indiana National Guard soldiers prepare M113s for Ukrainian defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Indiana National Guardsmen prepared M113 Armored Personnel Carriers for transport, as part of a U.S. initiative to support Ukrainians in the defense of their nation.

Hoosier Guardsmen inspected, repaired and test drove M113s to ensure they are fully operational.

For more information regarding this or other Ukraine support missions, please contact either the Office of the Secretary of Defense at osd.pa.dutyofficer@mail.mil or U.S. European Command at eucom.stuttgart.ecpa.mbx.duty-office@mail.mil.