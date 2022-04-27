Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard soldiers prepare M113s for Ukrainian defense

    IN, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guardsmen prepared M113 Armored Personnel Carriers for transport, as part of a U.S. initiative to support Ukrainians in the defense of their nation.
    Hoosier Guardsmen inspected, repaired and test drove M113s to ensure they are fully operational.
    For more information regarding this or other Ukraine support missions, please contact either the Office of the Secretary of Defense at osd.pa.dutyofficer@mail.mil or U.S. European Command at eucom.stuttgart.ecpa.mbx.duty-office@mail.mil.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841014
    VIRIN: 220427-Z-EA609-001
    Filename: DOD_108939751
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: IN, US

    This work, Indiana National Guard soldiers prepare M113s for Ukrainian defense, by SGT Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guard
    ukraine
    indiana
    m113
    indiananationalguard

