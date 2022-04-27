Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Leaders Testify About FY23 Air Force Budget, Part 2

    04.27.2022

    The House Armed Services Committee hears testimony about the Air Force fiscal 2023 budget proposal. Testifying are: Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall III, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, and Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, chief of Space Operations.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 14:07
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:03:34
