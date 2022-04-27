Defense Leaders Testify About FY23 Air Force Budget, Part 2

The House Armed Services Committee hears testimony about the Air Force fiscal 2023 budget proposal. Testifying are: Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall III, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, and Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, chief of Space Operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 14:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|841011
|Filename:
|DOD_108939729
|Length:
|01:03:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
