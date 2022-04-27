Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Denise Donnell Supports Denim Day 2022

    NY, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Commander of New York Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Denise Donnell, explains the history and importance behind International Denim Day. Denim Day is a global day of advocacy in support of survivors of sexual assault.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 13:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841007
    VIRIN: 220427-Z-WA102-001
    Filename: DOD_108939625
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    New York Air National Guard
    SAPR
    NYANG
    Denim Day
    NYNG

