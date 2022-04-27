Brig. Gen. Denise Donnell Supports Denim Day 2022

Commander of New York Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Denise Donnell, explains the history and importance behind International Denim Day. Denim Day is a global day of advocacy in support of survivors of sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 13:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841007
|VIRIN:
|220427-Z-WA102-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108939625
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT