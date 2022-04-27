Michael Kelly, Assistant VP, Military Affairs, USAA, offers advice to organizations looking to apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award next year.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 12:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|841005
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-AA987-006
|Filename:
|DOD_108939596
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HIRE Vets Medallion Award Recipient USAA Shares Testimonial Part Three, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
