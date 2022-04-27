Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIRE Vets Medallion Award Recipient County of Nevada, California Testimonial Part One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Labor

    Steve Rose, Director of Human Resources, County of Nevada, California, shares what motivated the County of Nevada to apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 841003
    VIRIN: 220427-A-AA987-004
    Filename: DOD_108939593
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIRE Vets Medallion Award Recipient County of Nevada, California Testimonial Part One, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veteran
    service member
    military spouse
    caregiver
    HIRE Vets Medallion Award
    DOL VETS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT