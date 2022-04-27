Steve Rose, Director of Human Resources, County of Nevada, California offers advice to organizations looking to apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award next year.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 12:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|840996
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-AA987-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108939570
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HIRE Vets Medallion Award Recipient County of Nevada, California Testimonial Part Three, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT