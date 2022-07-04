Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220407-JFIRE Training

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    SLD 30 Fire Department trains on JFIRE annually to retain their certification at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 7, 2022. The Fire Department trains to responding to chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 11:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840982
    VIRIN: 220225-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_108939379
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220407-JFIRE Training, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire training
    JFire
    Vandenberg Fire Department
    SLD30 Fire Department

