SLD 30 Fire Department trains on JFIRE annually to retain their certification at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 7, 2022. The Fire Department trains to responding to chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 11:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840982
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108939379
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 220407-JFIRE Training, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
