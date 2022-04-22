Five military firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty were memorialized at the annual Department of Defense Fallen Firefighter Memorial, April 22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 10:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840974
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-ZB472-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108939211
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, DoD Fallen Firefighter Memorial 2022, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Firefighter
AETC
Goodfellow
