    DoD Fallen Firefighter Memorial 2022

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Five military firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty were memorialized at the annual Department of Defense Fallen Firefighter Memorial, April 22, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 10:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840974
    VIRIN: 220422-F-ZB472-1001
    Filename: DOD_108939211
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Fallen Firefighter Memorial 2022, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

