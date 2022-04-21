Meet The Titans- SrA Alec Ramirez (B-Roll)

Senior Airman Alec Ramirez, 39th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, shares his experience with his MWD Kira and what it takes to be a handler during an AFN Incirlik radio interview April 26, 2022, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Ramirez gave his perspective on developing bonds and the training that is required to ensure MWD’s and their handlers are ready for anything. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 07:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|840965
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-TO512-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108938980
|Length:
|00:13:54
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.
