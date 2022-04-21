Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet The Titans- SrA Alec Ramirez (B-Roll)

    1, TURKEY

    04.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    Senior Airman Alec Ramirez, 39th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, shares his experience with his MWD Kira and what it takes to be a handler during an AFN Incirlik radio interview April 26, 2022, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Ramirez gave his perspective on developing bonds and the training that is required to ensure MWD’s and their handlers are ready for anything. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 07:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 840965
    VIRIN: 220421-F-TO512-1002
    Filename: DOD_108938980
    Length: 00:13:54
    Location: 1, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet The Titans- SrA Alec Ramirez (B-Roll), by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    MWD
    SFS
    Incrilik

