    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise patches up simulated damage to taxiway

    KUWAIT

    04.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron collaborate sequentially to execute a rapid airfield damage repair on a simulated exploded crater on a taxiway at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 12, 2022. This exercise showcased multi-capable airman within CE cross-training with heavy machinery. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840963
    VIRIN: 220412-F-XC675-396
    Filename: DOD_108938973
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KW

    This work, Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise patches up simulated damage to taxiway, by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #RADR #CE #civilengineer #rapidairfielddamagerepair #exercise

