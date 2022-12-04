U.S. Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron collaborate sequentially to execute a rapid airfield damage repair on a simulated exploded crater on a taxiway at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 12, 2022. This exercise showcased multi-capable airman within CE cross-training with heavy machinery. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840963
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-XC675-396
|Filename:
|DOD_108938973
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise patches up simulated damage to taxiway, by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT