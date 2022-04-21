Meet The Titans- SrA Alec Ramirez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Alec Ramirez, 39th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, shares his experience with his MWD Kira and what it takes to be a handler during an AFN Incirlik radio interview April 26, 2022, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Ramirez gave his perspective on developing bonds and the training that is required to ensure MWD’s and their handlers are ready for anything. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)