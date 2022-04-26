Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Leaders Competition

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    Regional Health Command-Atlantic

    U.S. Army soldiers conduct medical evaluations during the Regional Health Command-Atlantic’s Best Leader Competition on Fort Benning, GA, April 26, 2022. The Best Leader Competition is an event aimed at evaluating the teamwork and guidance capabilities of 13 teams with one officer, one senior non-commissioned officer, one junior non-commissioned officer, and three lower enlisted soldiers. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 00:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840955
    VIRIN: 220426-A-UN767-3004
    Filename: DOD_108938734
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    This work, Best Leaders Competition, by SPC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Benning
    Army
    Army Health
    2022RHCABestLeader

