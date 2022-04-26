U.S. Army soldiers conduct medical evaluations during the Regional Health Command-Atlantic’s Best Leader Competition on Fort Benning, GA, April 26, 2022. The Best Leader Competition is an event aimed at evaluating the teamwork and guidance capabilities of 13 teams with one officer, one senior non-commissioned officer, one junior non-commissioned officer, and three lower enlisted soldiers. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 00:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840955
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-UN767-3004
|Filename:
|DOD_108938734
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Leaders Competition, by SPC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT