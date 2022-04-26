Kurihara and Arnn Elementary School Cultural Exchange Program 2021-2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview: Eden Levine, 4th Grade, Arnn Elementary School (Talks about their video project and his part)





Interview: Kora Herring, 5th Grade, Arnn Elementary School (Talks about their video project and her part)





Narration:

In early December 2021, student members of the Arnn Media Knights, an after-school club at Arnn Elementary School, began actively filming video and taking photos to document a “day in the life” of an average American student. They captured students’ morning routines at the school, along with scenes in the classroom, the cafeteria, and on the school bus. They even captured footage of what the restrooms in an American school look like in an effort to show every detail as part of a cultural exchange project with their friends at the Japanese Kurihara Elementary School.





Interview: Julie Curtis, Teacher, Arnn Elementary School





Narration:

While the students at Arnn were preparing their video, the students and one teacher at Kurihara were doing the same, capturing various scenes of daily life at a Japanese school. This included footage inside the classrooms, the latest things that were popular with students, and even a special dance they performed at their annual sports festival.



In early January of this year, school officials, including Arnn Principal Dr. Edwin Muñoz, and staff from the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs Office visited Kurihara to give their video to the school, and receive from Kurihara the video the Japanese students had created.





Interview: Brendon D’Arcy, 5th Grade, Arnn Elementary School (Talks about Kurihara Video after seeing it).





Interview: Leila Kaea, 4th Grade, Arnn Elementary School (Talks about Kurihara Video after seeing it).





Narration:

This unique cultural exchange gave the students at both schools the opportunity to get an in-depth look at student life from a different perspective. The Arnn Media Knights also got to learn more about the technical aspects of photography and videography in creating their video.





Interview: Julie Curtis, Teacher, Arnn Elementary School





Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.