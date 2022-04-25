U.S. Marines with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773, based in New Jersey, fly a UH-60 Black Hawk alongside an AH-1Z Viper helicopter during Southern Strike 2022 in Gulfport, Mississippi, April 25, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 18:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840924
|VIRIN:
|220425-A-CQ941-131
|Filename:
|DOD_108938353
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Red Dogs fly over Gulfport, by MSgt Marvin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
