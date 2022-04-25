Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Dogs fly over Gulfport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773, based in New Jersey, fly a UH-60 Black Hawk alongside an AH-1Z Viper helicopter during Southern Strike 2022 in Gulfport, Mississippi, April 25, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 18:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840924
    VIRIN: 220425-A-CQ941-131
    Filename: DOD_108938353
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Dogs fly over Gulfport, by MSgt Marvin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SouthernStrike2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT