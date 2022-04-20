Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEI-UB-MRX commercial

    AL, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Unbiased (UB) Mixed Reality Experience (MRX) training uses actor-controlled avatars to create an authentic, safe environment for a volunteer to practice leading a difficult conversation that helps an Airman or Guardian become aware of the impact of their observed behaviors.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 17:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 840921
    VIRIN: 220420-F-VZ654-004
    Filename: DOD_108938336
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: AL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Diversity
    training
    PACE
    MRX
    DEI
    Inclusion
    UB
    Mixed Reality
    Equity
    Equity and Inclusion
    Unbiased

