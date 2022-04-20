DEI-UB-MRX commercial

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Unbiased (UB) Mixed Reality Experience (MRX) training uses actor-controlled avatars to create an authentic, safe environment for a volunteer to practice leading a difficult conversation that helps an Airman or Guardian become aware of the impact of their observed behaviors.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 17:51
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|840921
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-VZ654-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108938336
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
