Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Bliss salutes volunteers during annual ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Last week, the spirit of service was alive at the Centennial Banquet & Conference Center when Fort Bliss Army Volunteer Corps and Team Bliss gathered for our annual volunteer ceremony, April 22, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 16:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840917
    VIRIN: 220422-A-KV967-2003
    PIN: 220422
    Filename: DOD_108938243
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Bliss salutes volunteers during annual ceremony, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    volunteer
    community
    army
    fortbliss
    elpaso

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT