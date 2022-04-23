Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Candidate Class 22-001 Pinning Ceremony

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Video by John Berezich 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Washington National Guard holds Pinning ceremony for Warrant Officer Candidate Class 22-001. The ceremony took place at Camp Murray on April 23, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840916
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-MQ506-1001
    Filename: DOD_108938242
    Length: 00:36:07
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Candidate Class 22-001 Pinning Ceremony, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard

