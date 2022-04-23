Washington National Guard holds Pinning ceremony for Warrant Officer Candidate Class 22-001. The ceremony took place at Camp Murray on April 23, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840916
|VIRIN:
|220423-Z-MQ506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108938242
|Length:
|00:36:07
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Warrant Officer Candidate Class 22-001 Pinning Ceremony, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
