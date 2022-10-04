Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Arlington trains with allied and partner nations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220410-N-PC065-2001 ATLANTIC OCEAN - U.S. Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) and embarked U.S. Marines, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, train with Royal Marines, attached to 42 Commando, and the Icelandic Coast Guard along the coast of Iceland in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 6-10, 2022. Arlington is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and allied nation, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland the Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.s. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840907
    VIRIN: 220410-N-PC065-2001
    Filename: DOD_108937972
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington trains with allied and partner nations, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22MEU
    Iceland
    NV22
    LPD24
    StrongerTogether
    NorthernViking2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT