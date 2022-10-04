USS Arlington trains with allied and partner nations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220410-N-PC065-2001 ATLANTIC OCEAN - U.S. Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) and embarked U.S. Marines, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, train with Royal Marines, attached to 42 Commando, and the Icelandic Coast Guard along the coast of Iceland in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 6-10, 2022. Arlington is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and allied nation, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland the Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.s. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)