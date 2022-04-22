Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Mountain Warfare School Ribbon Cutting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Alvarez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    B-Roll
    Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new General-Purpose Instruction Building, home of the Army Mountain Warfare School, at Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, April 22.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840886
    VIRIN: 220422-Z-AC359-915
    Filename: DOD_108937595
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Mountain Warfare School Ribbon Cutting, by SFC Jason Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Mountain Warfare School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT