    #HireVets: 30-second PSA

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Labor

    Veterans bring valuable skills to any workplace. Learn how you can be recognized for your efforts to hire, recruit and retain veteran employees at HireVets.gov.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2020
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 14:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 840885
    VIRIN: 200205-A-AA987-001
    Filename: DOD_108937538
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #HireVets: 30-second PSA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    veteran
    service member
    military spouse
    caregiver
    DOL VETS

