A public service announcement informing the community of the upcoming Drug Take-Back Initiative event happening on Marine Corps Base Quantico, on April 30, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 12:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|840870
|VIRIN:
|220412-M-YS769-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108937234
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Drug Take Back Initiative Quantico, by LCpl Jessica Foraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT