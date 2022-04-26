On today's episode of Leadership Snacks, TSgt Robert Benjamin with the 7th Civil Engineer squadron, teaches you how to balance between focusing on work and your Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 12:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|840867
|VIRIN:
|220426-F-LK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108937137
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Snacks; Perspective from the Front Lines, by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
