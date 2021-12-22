Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christmas Safety Brief

    SC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A safety brief video from the Commanding General, Brigadier General Julie Nethercot, and Depot Sergeant Major, Sergeant Major Edwin Mota, for the personnel aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 11:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 840856
    VIRIN: 211222-M-BK403-0941
    Filename: DOD_108936970
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christmas Safety Brief, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Parris Island
    Marines

