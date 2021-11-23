A short video to celebrate the Thanksgiving Holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 11:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840854
|VIRIN:
|211123-M-BK403-0748
|Filename:
|DOD_108936961
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thanksgiving Holiday Video, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT