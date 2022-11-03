Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Victory With Honors ceremony B-Roll package

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Holladay 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division hosted a Victory With Honors ceremony at Victory Hall, Fort Riley, Kansas March 11, 2022. The ceremony ended with a cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Army video by private first class Joshua Holladay)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840849
    VIRIN: 220311-A-YG297-1001
    Filename: DOD_108936890
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    1ID
    Fort Riley
    Victory With Honors
    Victory Hall

