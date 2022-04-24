Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Residents say thank you

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMBRIDGE, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Residents of rural Willow County, Nebraska, watch as an Army National Guard crew flying a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter drop water from a "bambi" bucket onto a hot spot that is part of the Road 702 fire complex April 24, 2022. The Road 702 fire had burned more than 40,000 acres after igniting two days earlier. The Nebraska National Guard activated 26 Soldiers and 6 Airmen with both ground and aerial firefighting assets to assist. Photo shared with permission, courtesy of Paige McConville, whose child can be heard saying "thank you" as the helicopter banks and flies away after the drop.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840844
    Filename: DOD_108936874
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: CAMBRIDGE, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Residents say thank you, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    blackhawk
    nebraska
    national guar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT