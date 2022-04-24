Thank you, firefighters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840840" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A family watches as a Nebraska Army National Guard crew flying a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter drops water from a 780-gallon "bambi" water bucket on the Road 702 fire in Red Willow County, Nebraska, April 24, 2022.



Video courtesy of Paige McConville and shared with her permission. Paige included this note: This is video of your helicopter dropping water over the river yesterday afternoon just south of my parents house. My son was in awe and his 'thank you' at the end of the video is from the heart and we will be forever grateful of the work these people put in to save homes and land.