Thank you, firefighters

    CAMBRIDGE, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    A family watches as a Nebraska Army National Guard crew flying a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter drops water from a 780-gallon "bambi" water bucket on the Road 702 fire in Red Willow County, Nebraska, April 24, 2022.

    Video courtesy of Paige McConville and shared with her permission. Paige included this note: This is video of your helicopter dropping water over the river yesterday afternoon just south of my parents house. My son was in awe and his 'thank you' at the end of the video is from the heart and we will be forever grateful of the work these people put in to save homes and land.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840840
    Filename: DOD_108936863
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: CAMBRIDGE, NE, US 

    Blackhawk
    pilot
    firefighting

