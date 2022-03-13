Buccaneers cheer up Wiesbaden community

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders visited with community members, worked with the local youth cheer league, and performed at the Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center March 13, 2022, on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The visit was a part of a larger tour through Germany organized by Armed Forces Entertainment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 07:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840804
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-YN770-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108936570
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
