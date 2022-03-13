Buccaneers cheer up Wiesbaden community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders visited with community members, worked with the local youth cheer league, and performed at the Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center March 13, 2022, on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The visit was a part of a larger tour through Germany organized by Armed Forces Entertainment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)