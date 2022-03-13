Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buccaneers cheer up Wiesbaden community

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.13.2022

    Video by Pfc. Theodosius Santalov 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders visited with community members, worked with the local youth cheer league, and performed at the Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center March 13, 2022, on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The visit was a part of a larger tour through Germany organized by Armed Forces Entertainment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 07:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840804
    VIRIN: 220310-A-YN770-001
    Filename: DOD_108936570
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    This work, Buccaneers cheer up Wiesbaden community, by PFC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    People First
    StrongerTogether

