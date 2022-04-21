Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB Airmen develop multi-role skills

    QATAR

    04.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force airmen from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing complete a training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 20, 2022. Security forces trained airmen from different squadrons of the base (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 05:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840802
    VIRIN: 220425-Z-LB784-0010
    Filename: DOD_108936551
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: QA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB Airmen develop multi-role skills, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Centcom
    AirForce
    AFCENT
    379
    379AEW

