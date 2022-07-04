U.S. Soldiers with 1st Air Cavalry Brigade conduct Spur Ride at Oberdachstetten Training Area. Ansbach, Germany, Apr. 7, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 02:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840797
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-EX530-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108936402
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
This work, 1 ACB Spur Ride April 2022, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
