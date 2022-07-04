Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 ACB Spur Ride April 2022

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    04.07.2022

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Air Cavalry Brigade conduct Spur Ride at Oberdachstetten Training Area. Ansbach, Germany, Apr. 7, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 02:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 ACB Spur Ride April 2022, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7 ATC
    europeansupport2022

