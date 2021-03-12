Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WayPoint in 2028 – Multidomain Operations

    KS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Video by Dominic Graham 

    Army University Press

    In the future, Large Scale Combat Operations will require convergence from multi-national, joint, and Theater Army-level down to the brigade-level. In this video, Lieutenant General Martin, Commander of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, KS talks about the Army’s need for transformation and how multidomain operations and the WayPoint force of 2028 fit into that transition. This video also provides an overview of how the WayPoint force of 2028 will be organized for competition, crisis, and conflict. Some topics and capabilities covered in this video are concepts that are in development, and may or may not emerge in the future WayPoint force.

