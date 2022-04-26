Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: April 26, 2022

    JAPAN

    04.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Soldiers execute a Static Line Jump, U.S. Marines conduct cargo movements using a CH-53 Super Stallion Helicopter, and U.S. Marines conduct Helicopter Support Team Training at Camp Hansen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 02:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 840791
    VIRIN: 220426-N-FA353-362
    Filename: DOD_108936371
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: April 26, 2022, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Yokota Air Base
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force

