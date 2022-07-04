video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, currently deployed In the Republic of Korea Assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, host a Spur Ride, on the 7th-8th of Apr. 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The Spur Ride is an event which tests a soldiers physical and mental strength and the ability to operate as part of a team under high levels of stress. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)