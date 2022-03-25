On 8 November, 1942, US and UK forces began landing troops in Western North Africa. Known as Operation Torch, this was the first major combined operation conducted by these two allies. It marked the beginning of a series of amphibious landings that would eventually culminate in a return to continental Europe with Operation Overlord in 1944.
“The Decision for Torch” is a short film that begins with the overwhelming challenges the allies faced as they joined forces in 1942. It then highlights the events and decision points that lead them to decide to land in North Africa that year. This film supports the Department of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Operations of the US Army Command and General Staff College.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 01:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840782
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-VT406-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108936358
|Length:
|00:10:20
|Location:
|KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT