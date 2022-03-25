Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decision for Torch

    KS, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Dominic Graham 

    Army University Press

    On 8 November, 1942, US and UK forces began landing troops in Western North Africa. Known as Operation Torch, this was the first major combined operation conducted by these two allies. It marked the beginning of a series of amphibious landings that would eventually culminate in a return to continental Europe with Operation Overlord in 1944.

    “The Decision for Torch” is a short film that begins with the overwhelming challenges the allies faced as they joined forces in 1942. It then highlights the events and decision points that lead them to decide to land in North Africa that year. This film supports the Department of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Operations of the US Army Command and General Staff College.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 01:56
    Decision for Torch

