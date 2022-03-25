video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840782" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On 8 November, 1942, US and UK forces began landing troops in Western North Africa. Known as Operation Torch, this was the first major combined operation conducted by these two allies. It marked the beginning of a series of amphibious landings that would eventually culminate in a return to continental Europe with Operation Overlord in 1944.



“The Decision for Torch” is a short film that begins with the overwhelming challenges the allies faced as they joined forces in 1942. It then highlights the events and decision points that lead them to decide to land in North Africa that year. This film supports the Department of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Operations of the US Army Command and General Staff College.