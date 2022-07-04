Soldiers from 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, currently deployed In the Republic of Korea Assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, host a Spur Ride, on the 7th-8th of Apr. 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The Spur Ride is an event which tests a soldiers physical and mental strength and the ability to operate as part of a team under high levels of stress. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|04.07.2022
|04.26.2022 03:01
|B-Roll
|840780
|220407-A-OT114-1034
|DOD_108936355
|00:00:24
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|1
|1
Aviation
