MRF-D 22: ANZAC Day Commemoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840777" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 join Australian citizens and members of the Australian Defence Force during the 107th Commemorative Service in honor of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 25, 2021. U.S. Marines with MRF-D 22 participated in Anzac Day ceremonies and celebrations to commemorate the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War, and to join in recognition of the sacrifices and service of the ANZAC forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)