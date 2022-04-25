Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 22: ANZAC Day Commemoration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 join Australian citizens and members of the Australian Defence Force during the 107th Commemorative Service in honor of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 25, 2021. U.S. Marines with MRF-D 22 participated in Anzac Day ceremonies and celebrations to commemorate the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War, and to join in recognition of the sacrifices and service of the ANZAC forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 02:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840777
    VIRIN: 220425-M-YO040-1001
    Filename: DOD_108936343
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22: ANZAC Day Commemoration, by Cpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Australia
    veterans
    Darwin
    ANZAC Day
    MRF-D

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT