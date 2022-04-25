U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 join Australian citizens and members of the Australian Defence Force during the 107th Commemorative Service in honor of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 25, 2021. U.S. Marines with MRF-D 22 participated in Anzac Day ceremonies and celebrations to commemorate the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War, and to join in recognition of the sacrifices and service of the ANZAC forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 02:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840777
|VIRIN:
|220425-M-YO040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108936343
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 22: ANZAC Day Commemoration, by Cpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
