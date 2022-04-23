9th Mission Support Command and Sergeant Majors Pacific Association Partake in an Earth Day Clean Up

Soldiers and civilians from the 9th Mission Support Command worked alongside the Sergeant Majors Pacific Association to help clean up a bike path, April 23, in Aiea, Hawaii. Participants worked together to help collect any litter and trash found along the path in celebration of Earth Day.
|04.23.2022
|04.25.2022 23:33
|Video Productions
|840769
|220423-A-GS113-001
|DOD_108936227
|00:01:03
|AIEA, HI, US
|0
|0
