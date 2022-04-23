Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Mission Support Command and Sergeant Majors Pacific Association Partake in an Earth Day Clean Up

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Soldiers and civilians from the 9th Mission Support Command worked alongside the Sergeant Majors Pacific Association to help clean up a bike path, April 23, in Aiea, Hawaii. Participants worked together to help collect any litter and trash found along the path in celebration of Earth Day.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 23:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840769
    VIRIN: 220423-A-GS113-001
    Filename: DOD_108936227
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: AIEA, HI, US 

    This work, 9th Mission Support Command and Sergeant Majors Pacific Association Partake in an Earth Day Clean Up, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii
    Earth Day
    9thMSC
    Pride of the Pacific
    We are the IX

