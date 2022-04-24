Residents say thank you

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Residents of rural Willow County, Nebraska, watch as an Army National Guard crew flying a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter drop water from a "bambi" bucket onto a hot spot that is part of the Road 702 fire complex April 24, 2022. The Road 702 fire had burned more than 40,000 acres after igniting two days earlier. The Nebraska National Guard activated 26 Soldiers and 6 Airmen with both ground and aerial firefighting assets to assist. Photo shared with permission, courtesy of Paige McConville, whose child can be heard saying "thank you" as the helicopter banks and flies away after the drop.