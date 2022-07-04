Troopers from 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, currently deployed In the Republic of Korea Assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, host a Spur Ride, on the 7th-8th of Apr. 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Throughout the Spur Ride the Troops recite the Fiddlers Green which is also known as The Cavalrymen's Poem. (U.S. Army video Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 23:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|840762
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-OT114-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108935979
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Fiddlers Green, by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation
LEAVE A COMMENT