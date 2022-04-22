This is the 6th video of a 6 part PSA Campaign featuring Air Force Helping Agencies. This video depicts the frustrations of not speaking to a real person on a phone call. When calling DoD Safe Helpline, the caller will always speak directly to a SAPR staff member, 24/7.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 23:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840756
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-F3230-5001
|PIN:
|616014
|Filename:
|DOD_108935830
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Helping Agencies PSA Series: SAPR, by A1C Jonathan Anderson, SSgt Jourdan Barrons, SSgt Franklin Harris and Adam White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
