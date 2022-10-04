Texas Guard Airmen support FIDAE Chilean Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, supports the Feria Internacional del Air y Espacio (FIDAE) along with other various U.S. Air Force units April 5-10, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. The U.S. Air Force is participating in the international air and space show in an effort to showcase the enduring promise, commitment and partnership with Chile and the Americas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)