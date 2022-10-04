Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Guard Airmen support FIDAE Chilean Air Show

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Laura Weaver 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    The Texas Air National Guard, State Partner of Chile, supports the Feria Internacional del Air y Espacio (FIDAE) along with other various U.S. Air Force units April 5-10, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. The U.S. Air Force is participating in the international air and space show in an effort to showcase the enduring promise, commitment and partnership with Chile and the Americas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 23:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840737
    VIRIN: 220410-Z-US479-1001
    Filename: DOD_108935289
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: SANTIAGO, CL 

    This work, Texas Guard Airmen support FIDAE Chilean Air Show, by SrA Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C130J
    Chile
    SPP
    136AW
    TMD
    FIDAE2022

