Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House Notes: 2:00 PM ET

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House to Celebrate Their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup Championships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 23:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 840735
    Filename: DOD_108935247
    Length: 00:13:44
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House Notes: 2:00 PM ET, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    President Biden
    2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup Championships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT