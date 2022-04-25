President Biden Welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House to Celebrate Their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup Championships.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 23:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|840735
|Filename:
|DOD_108935247
|Length:
|00:13:44
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House Notes: 2:00 PM ET, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT