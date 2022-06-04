Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ABCT Range 3 B-Roll Package

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Holladay 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division qualifies at range 3 on Fort Riley, Kansas April 6, 2022. The 2ABCT was qualifying with various weapon systems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 23:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840727
    VIRIN: 220406-A-YG297-1001
    Filename: DOD_108934948
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ABCT Range 3 B-Roll Package, by PFC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    range
    1ID
    Fort Riley
    2ABCT

