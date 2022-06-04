2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division qualifies at range 3 on Fort Riley, Kansas April 6, 2022. The 2ABCT was qualifying with various weapon systems.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 23:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840727
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-YG297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108934948
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ABCT Range 3 B-Roll Package, by PFC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT