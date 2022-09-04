Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWR Fishing Derby

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Holladay 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Fort Riley MWR holds its annual fishing derby at Moon Lake, Fort Riley, Kansas April 9, 2022. The MWR holds this event for all ages and hosts a competition (U.S. Army video by private first class Joshua Holladay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 23:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840701
    VIRIN: 220409-A-YG297-1001
    Filename: DOD_108934812
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Fishing Derby, by PFC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fishing
    Big Red One
    MWR
    Fort Riley
    Moon Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT