A family watches as a Nebraska Army National Guard crew flying a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter drops water from a 780-gallon "bambi" water bucket on the Road 702 fire in Red Willow County, Nebraska, April 24, 2022.
Video courtesy of Paige McConville and shared with her permission. Paige included this note: This is video of your helicopter dropping water over the river yesterday afternoon just south of my parents house. My son was in awe and his 'thank you' at the end of the video is from the heart and we will be forever grateful of the work these people put in to save homes and land.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 23:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840696
|VIRIN:
|220424-Z-NH313-1001
|PIN:
|220424
|Filename:
|DOD_108934745
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|CAMBRIDGE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thank you, firefighters, by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT