May 6, 2022 is Military Spouse Appreciation Day. It is a day where we take the time to recognise the support and sacrifices made by spouses within the U.S. military, and how each spouse plays a vital role in the mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 09:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840664
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-GK113-071
|Filename:
|DOD_108934155
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT