    Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.21.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    May 6, 2022 is Military Spouse Appreciation Day. It is a day where we take the time to recognise the support and sacrifices made by spouses within the U.S. military, and how each spouse plays a vital role in the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 09:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840664
    VIRIN: 220421-F-GK113-071
    Filename: DOD_108934155
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    spouse
    RAF Mildenhall
    military spouse appreciation day
    100ARW

