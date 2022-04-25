U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians of Marine Corps Base Quantico participates in the base-wide “Spring Clean-up” in order to maintain a safe, healthy, and effective environment for all Marines, Sailors, and government employees who work and live on base. Marines, Sailors, and civilians on base have a responsibility to keep their base clean. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 08:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840656
|VIRIN:
|220425-M-QD254-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108934008
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|QUANTICO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Quantico Spring Clean-up, by Sgt Quang Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT