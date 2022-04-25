Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quantico Spring Clean-up

    QUANTICO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Quang Do 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians of Marine Corps Base Quantico participates in the base-wide “Spring Clean-up” in order to maintain a safe, healthy, and effective environment for all Marines, Sailors, and government employees who work and live on base. Marines, Sailors, and civilians on base have a responsibility to keep their base clean. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:24
    QUANTICO, TX, US

