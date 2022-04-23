2022 Best Warrior Competition, West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and Airmen from the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard compete in the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition held April 22-24, 2022, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia.

Best Warrior is an annual event where participants compete in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on the M4 rifle, 9mm pistol, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications, and professional development activities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Cheryl Munson and Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)