Soldiers and Airmen from the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard compete in the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition held April 22-24, 2022, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia.
Best Warrior is an annual event where participants compete in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on the M4 rifle, 9mm pistol, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications, and professional development activities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Cheryl Munson and Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)
04.23.2022
04.25.2022
Video Productions
|840655
|220423-Z-UU669-001
|DOD_108934007
|00:04:15
KINGWOOD (CAMP DAWSON), WV, US
|2
|2
This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competition, West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
