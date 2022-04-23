Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Best Warrior Competition, West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KINGWOOD (CAMP DAWSON), WV, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and Airmen from the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard compete in the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition held April 22-24, 2022, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia.
    Best Warrior is an annual event where participants compete in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on the M4 rifle, 9mm pistol, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications, and professional development activities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Cheryl Munson and Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 08:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840655
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-UU669-001
    Filename: DOD_108934007
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: KINGWOOD (CAMP DAWSON), WV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competition, West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    West Virginia
    National Guard
    Camp Dawson
    DCNG
    WVNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT