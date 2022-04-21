Atlantic Dragon | Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion conduct a maritime prepositioned force offload

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct gear inspection and preparation during a maritime prepositioned force offload from the USNS 1st Lt. Jack Lummus (T-AK 3011) during exercise Atlantic Dragon on Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida, United States, March 21, 2022. Atlantic Dragon is a force generation exercise pushing Combat Logistics Regiment 37 as an arrival assembly operations group to provide tactical logistics support to III Marine Expeditionary Force. The exercise consists of an experimental maritime prepositioned force's offload tactics of military equipment that will support the field exercise training to increase combat readiness and efficiency. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)