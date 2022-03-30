Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atlantic Dragon| Marines with CLR-37 conduct M2A1 heavy machine gun range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct an M2A1 heavy machine gun range during exercise Atlantic Dragon on Camp Blanding, Florida, United States, March 30, 2022. Atlantic Dragon is a force generation exercise pushing CLR-37 as an arrival assembly operations group to provide tactical logistics support to III Marine Expeditionary Force. The exercise consists of an experimental maritime prepositioned force's offload tactics of military equipment that will support the field exercise training to increase combat readiness and efficiency. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840650
    VIRIN: 220425-M-PM375-003
    Filename: DOD_108933956
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Dragon| Marines with CLR-37 conduct M2A1 heavy machine gun range, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Blanding
    3rd MLG
    CLR-37
    Atlantic Dragon
    M2A1 heavy machine gun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT